McKinney Christian boys chase redemption in TAPPS 4A state tournament

The McKinney Christian boys basketball team is back in familiar territory: preparing for the TAPPS 4A state tournament.

"We know we haven't reached our goal yet," McKinney Christian forward Diego Landin said. "That's the state championship. We are not satisfied yet until we get our championship."

There are a lot of words that describe the Mustangs, but on the court, there's only one answer: dominant.

"There's not really a secret," McKinney Christian guard Leonardo Jimenez Soto said. "All the work we do on and off the court...and us as teammates are together."

"The culture is just hard work," guard Elias Guadamuz said. "Giving your best is the standard. Everything is just a plus. You got to give it all you have while still being smart."

A winning formula under Martinez

Under head coach Fonzo Martinez, the Mustangs have been lights out, losing only three games in the last two seasons.

This year, the team has been ranked No. 1 in TAPPS 4A since the start of the season.

"They share the ball really well; they celebrate each other's success," Martinez said. "I think the biggest thing has been the trust they've had within each other and even with us as coaches."

But their eyes aren't on rankings. It's the state title – and standing in their way is a familiar opponent in Lubbock Christian.

"I think it's going to be a really tough game," Martinez said. "Two teams that are going to play really hard. It's probably going to come down to the last few minutes like it did last year."

Chasing redemption after last year's loss

This isn't just another shot at the state final. It's a chance at redemption. Last year, McKinney Christian fell to Lubbock Christian by three points in the state semifinal.

No team is the same every season, but the Mustangs believe they still have the winning formula – and the motivation.

"It definitely motivated us…me especially," Guadamuz said. "I felt like it made me work harder, especially for this game. It means a lot more now."

A bond that fuels the run

Winning state is one thing, but the team says lifting the trophy together is what truly drives them.

In fact, there is one more word that describes the Mustangs – and it's what they all share.

"I would say love," Martinez said. "We got a good group of guys that love each other."

"We're not just teammates on the court, we're brothers off the court," Landin said. "We like to hang out on weekends.....so I feel like our chemistry makes us special. To win with your friends...having your family around, the whole school supporting you, it would be great."