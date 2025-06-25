Mavs fans erupt as Cooper Flagg becomes No. 1 pick

From the very beginning, Dallas Mavericks fans came to the American Airlines Center to witness a moment.

"Everybody in the community right now thinking Cooper Flagg, Cooper Flagg," said Torry Rivers. "But we've seen what happened last year. Things can change."

Flagg pick sparks celebration

To the roaring crowd's delight, the Mavericks selected Flagg as their No. 1 overall pick. Gavin Easterling said he could have watched the draft at home, but attending the official Mavs Draft Party gave him a memory to share with his children.

"We've been through a lot over the past year — from being in the Finals, to losing Luka, to Kyrie getting hurt, to not even making the playoffs," Easterling said. "So it really means a lot to the city of Dallas. We're going to embrace him. We're going to love him. He's going to win us some championships."

A game-night atmosphere

The party had an almost game-night feel as fans clung to hope and happiness. Steff Webb wore a T-shirt featuring Flagg and said the moment felt personal.

"I just felt like we needed this for our family — get our family back, get us back on track," Webb said.

Fans line up for jerseys

While Webb sported a custom tee, others stood in long lines to be among the first to grab Flagg's official Mavericks jersey. Even the youngest fans were buzzing with excitement.

"A.D. and Cooper is going to be like a big upgrade — like the duo and Kyrie, honestly. It's just going to be a big impact," said Charli Kiser.

Young fans already inspired

Rocky Wooten, 11, said he's been following Flagg since college and can't wait to see him suit up.

"I love him. I've been watching him through college," Wooten said. "I love all the dunks he does. I'm so happy he's coming to my hometown team."