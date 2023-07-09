Mavericks sign 12th overall pick Dereck Lively II

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Mavericks signed 12th overall pick Dereck Lively II.

Lively was an early-entry candidate to this year's draft after spending one season at Duke. The Mavs acquired Livley from Oklahoma City in exchange for the draft rights to 10th overall pick Cason Wallace and forward Dāvis Bertāns.

In his lone season with the Blue Devils, Lively averaged 5.2 points (.658 FG%), 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game across 34 appearances and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and the ACC All-Defensive Team.

"We really love Dereck's combination of size, shot-blocking ability and defensive versatility," General Manager Nico Harrison said. "As one of the youngest players in the draft, we are looking forward to Dereck growing with the team and fostering his development."

Lively will wear No. 2 for the Mavericks, the organization announced Saturday night.

Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.