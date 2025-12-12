Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg power Mavericks' second‑half rally past Nets

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and added 14 rebounds and three blocks, and Cooper Flagg had 22 points and eight assists as the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Brooklyn Nets 119–111 on Friday night.

The Mavericks (10–16) have won five of six and posted back‑to‑back home wins for the first time this season. Naji Marshall added 17 points.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets (6–18) with 34 points. He has scored at least 30 in four straight games for the first time in his seven‑year NBA career. Rookie Danny Wolf scored 17, including 12 in the second half, and Nic Claxton finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas outscored Brooklyn 66–44 in the paint despite Davis sliding to center with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford sidelined by injuries.

The Nets shot a season‑best 43.6% from 3‑point range, hitting 17 of 39. Porter went 6 of 10 from deep.

The Mavericks closed strong, outscoring the Nets 29–19 in the fourth quarter while holding Brooklyn to 28.6% shooting. With the game tied at 110 in the final three minutes, Brandon Williams hit a second‑chance 3 after a Flagg rebound, and Davis followed with a floater after a Porter turnover.

The game was Dallas' first since the team announced Wednesday that Lively will miss the rest of the season following foot surgery. Gafford missed his third straight game with a right ankle injury.

UP NEXT: Nets: Host Milwaukee on Sunday. Mavericks: Visit Utah on Monday.