Denton native, jazz saxophonist shares his journey to the Juilliard School's Master of Music Performance program

The road to Juilliard isn't an easy one—but for Denton native Matthew Garcia, it's been a journey fueled by passion and practice that's now taking center stage.

Garcia, a jazz saxophonist and graduate of Denton High School, has been accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School's Master of Music in Jazz Performance program—one of the most selective music conservatories in the world.

"It requires you to give so much of yourself," Garcia said. "It's beyond a hobby, it's beyond a passion, it's beyond a career. I think it's really part of who you are."

Garcia's love for jazz started early. At 11 years old, he picked up his first saxophone and never looked back.

"When I made All-State Jazz my junior year of high school, that's when my parents were like, 'Oh, okay, you're serious,'" they said. "So they ended up buying me a new instrument, actually."

That very horn helped carry him to New York City, where he earned his Bachelor of Music in Jazz Performance at NYU.

There, Garcia studied under acclaimed jazz musicians like Ron McClure, Lenny White and Melissa Aldana, building a reputation as a rising star in the scene.

During his time at NYU, Garcia was recognized as a YoungArts Finalist, performed in the JAS Academy Big Band led by Christian McBride and toured internationally after his combo won the NYU Combo Competition.

He has since played at iconic venues including The Village Vanguard, Carnegie Hall, Smalls Jazz Club, Birdland and The Blue Note—sharing the stage with jazz legends and peers alike.

"Oh, the talent's been there all along," said Emilio Mesa, who taught Garcia private lessons. "It was a matter of just kind of gently nudging him in a direction that led him to realize that talent, to realize that potential."

In fall 2025, Garcia will begin his studies at The Juilliard School, joining a small, elite group of jazz musicians selected from around the world.

"I was sitting there refreshing it. I refreshed it, it came out, it was a big 'Congratulations,'" Garcia said, recalling the moment he found out he was accepted. "It felt good to receive that validation—that people think I'm on the path to becoming what I want to become."

For now, Garcia is back in Texas for the summer, performing, teaching and giving back to the community that helped launch his career.

And while the stages may keep getting bigger, he remains rooted in his purpose: to inspire the next generation of jazz artists.