Massage parlors close in Denton County after trafficking, prostitution investigation, officials say

Two massage parlors in Flower Mound are closed after evidence of prostitution and possible victims of human trafficking were found during inspections in late March, officials said.

On March 31, the Denton County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the Flower Mound and Little Elm Police Departments carried out inspections at four Denton County massage parlors.

Based on the investigation before the inspection, the Human Trafficking Unit had developed probable cause and received search warrants for two businesses in Flower Mound. The sheriff's office said possible human trafficking victims were identified and evidence of prostitution was found at Eva Massage on Cross Timbers Road and Sun Massage on Flower Mound Road. Officials said $1,600 was also seized.

In total, four massage parlors were closed due to alleged licensing violations, including Lucky Foot Massage and Heavenly Soaking Foot Care in Little Elm. Officials did not disclose the alleged violations at the Little Elm businesses.

The investigations are ongoing.