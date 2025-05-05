Family's fears realized when Kaufman County murder suspect flees after removing ankle monitor

As the search for the suspect in Aaron Martinez's murder continues, the victim's family said they knew the man charged in his murder would do something like this. The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said the suspect removed his ankle monitor and missed his trial start date.

"This was our fear," said Elisandra Martinez, the sister of Aaron Martinez.

Members of the Martinez family said they begged Kaufman County authorities to keep the suspect, Trevor McEuen, in custody, that his release under electronic monitoring would not work.

"They said they had everything in their hands, he was monitored, no way he could flee," Elisandra Martinez said. "He proved everyone wrong. Now we want him to be found."

The Martinez's have always believed their brother was the victim of a hate crime.

"The family waited for two years for justice, and today would've been the day, and they didn't get that," said Carlos Quintanilla, the Martinez family advocate. "The family is now fearful."

McEuen's trial was scheduled to begin Monday. Kaufman County's criminal district attorney said in a statement that McEuen removed his court-ordered ankle monitor at 5:33 a.m. and left his residence.

The death of Aaron Martinez

Relatives told CBS News Texas after his death that Martinez moved to Forney to open a horse training ranch. His new neighbor, McEuen, told Martinez that Hispanics were not welcome, the relatives said.

Incident reports showed that Martinez had safety concerns dating back to at least July of 2022, when he told police that McEuen pointed a gun at him, fired at his property and threatened his employees. He didn't pursue charges.

McEuen's father later told police that Martinez had also shot guns in their direction, which Martinez's father denied. Arrest documents showed that McEuen admitted to killing Martinez.

McEuen was initially arrested for murder in May of 2023 and held on a $2 million bond. Later that month, a judge held a bond reduction hearing and at some point later, he posted bond and was released.

In November of 2023, a Kaufman County grand jury indicted McEuen for capital murder and he was arrested again.

On September 6, 2024, court records show McEuen was released from jail on a $1 million bond. The judge imposed numerous restrictions on McEuen during pre-trial release, including a prohibition on contacting Martinez's relatives and going within 200 yards of them.

Five days later, McEuen allegedly violated his bond by posting pictures of Martinez and two of Martinez's relatives to his Instagram account. Court documents allege McEuen also threatened to shoot the uncle.

On September 17, 2024, a judge raised McEuen's bond to $2 million, and he was jailed again. Noriega said McEuen posted bond in mid-December.