Mansfield woman pleads guilty to producing sexually explicit videos of 9‑year‑old, prosecutors say

A Mansfield woman has admitted to producing sexually explicit videos of a 9‑year‑old child, pleading guilty this week to four federal counts of child sexual exploitation, prosecutors announced.

Marissa Witkop, 31, now faces 15 to 30 years per count, with a maximum possible sentence of 120 years in federal prison, according to Ryan Raybould, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

A federal grand jury indicted her in October 2025.

Prosecutors say Witkop produced four sexually explicit videos of a 9‑year‑old child, distributing some of them through a social media app.

Sentencing and investigation

Sentencing is set for June 9 before Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means in Fort Worth.

The U.S. Secret Service and the Mansfield Police Department led the investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division, is prosecuting the case.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative targeting child exploitation and abuse.