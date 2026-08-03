Woman dies after being trapped under overturned riding lawn mower, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says

A 56-year-old Mansfield woman has died after being trapped underneath a riding lawn mower, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Willow Creek Circle for a death investigation.

Reports said that a man tried to free his wife from underneath a riding lawn mower after it overturned into a creek.

When deputies arrived, they located the woman, later identified as Krista Thompson by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding how the incident happened are under investigation, the sheriff's office said. However, at this time, foul play is not suspected.