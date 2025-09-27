Watch CBS News
Occupants of 18-wheeler escape before Mansfield train crash, fire officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A Union Pacific train blasted into an 18-wheeler in Mansfield on Friday morning, as all occupants of the truck were able to exit safely before impact, fire officials said.

The accident happened in the 300 block of North Street, according to the Mansfield Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

traincrash2.jpg
Mansfield Fire Department

Residents were asked to avoid the area during cleanup and stabilization efforts after the crash. Both the roadway and rail line were promptly cleared and are fully open.

The Mansfield Fire Department, Mansfield Police Department, and Union Pacific responded to the scene of the crash.  

traincrash3.jpg
Mansfield Fire Department

"We are thankful that no one was injured this morning, and we appreciate the teamwork of all agencies involved," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

