Mansfield stabbing leaves 1 woman dead, another charged with murder, police say

A Mansfield woman is dead and another has been charged with murder after police say a late-night fight on Saturday escalated into a stabbing.

Just before 11 p.m, Mansfield police were called to a home in the 200 block of Morgan Road, where the officers were told that multiple people were fighting behind the home. Behind the home, officers found a 50-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, a 43-year-old man without visible injuries and a 43-year-old woman with injuries.

Mansfield police said that officers immediately separated the three people and began administering life-saving measures to the critically injured woman.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where the woman who was critically injured was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Mansfield police said the initial investigation revealed that the incident began as a verbal argument between the two women and the man, before escalating into a physical fight between the two women. During the fight, "a knife was allegedly used by Jarishia Jackson, resulting in fatal injuries to the victim."

Jackson, 43, was arrested and charged with murder. When she was released from the hospital, she was taken to the Mansfield Police Department Jail for booking.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased woman and determine the official cause of death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.