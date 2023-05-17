Mansfield PD: Man shot stepchildren after argument with wife
MANSFIELD (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- A man is in the Mansfield jail after police say he shot two stepchildren late Tuesday night.
Mansfield police say the man assaulted his wife after an argument, then grabbed a handgun and shot his stepdaughter, 21, and stepson, 13.
Paramedics took them to the hospital, and there is no update on their conditions. Their mother is with them.
A Mansfield PD spokesperson told CBS News Texas that detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet identified anyone involved.
