Watch CBS News
Local

Mansfield PD: Man shot stepchildren after argument with wife

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Mansfield PD: Man shot stepchildren after argument with wife
Mansfield PD: Man shot stepchildren after argument with wife 00:33

MANSFIELD (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- A man is in the Mansfield jail after police say he shot two stepchildren late Tuesday night.

Mansfield police say the man assaulted his wife after an argument, then grabbed a handgun and shot his stepdaughter, 21, and stepson, 13. 

Paramedics took them to the hospital, and there is no update on their conditions. Their mother is with them.

A Mansfield PD spokesperson told CBS News Texas that detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet identified anyone involved.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 7:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.