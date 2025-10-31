Mansfield Legacy High School teacher fired after arrest for child porn, abuse charges

A Mansfield ISD teacher was fired this week after his arrest on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of a child and improper relationship with a student.

Jared Young, 33, was a science teacher at Legacy High School and a coach of freshman football and basketball teams.

In a letter sent to parents, Stephanie Bonneau, the school's principal, said the allegations against Young do not involve any students from Mansfield ISD.

"The safety and well-being of our students is always a top priority, and we know this news is concerning. We value your trust, and such behavior will not be tolerated in Mansfield ISD," Bonneau said.

This was Young's first year as a teacher at Mansfield ISD, but he worked as a special education aide in the 2021-2022 school year, Bonneau said. The district will contact families of students in that classroom out of an abundance of caution, she said.

Bonneau asked that anyone with information about the criminal cases involving Young should contact police in Alvarado or Mansfield.