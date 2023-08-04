Mansfield firefighters finish mowing lawn for woman who collapsed from heat

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A couple of Mansfield firefighters are getting kudos for going above and beyond the call of duty - just don't expect them to agree.

Mitch Gammon and Dan Bell were just a few hours into their 48-hour shift on Thursday when they got the call: A woman in her 60s had fallen and hit her head after being overcome by heat.

"She was out there mowing grass to make some money," said Bell. "She had a little landscaping business to bring some money in on the side."

Even as she was being loaded into the ambulance, the woman was planning to return in the morning to finish the mowing job. But the first responders wouldn't hear of it.

"We were already rocking and rolling and finishing the job for her," said Gammon.

The men did the landscaping, then took the grandmother's equipment back to Fire Station #1 for safekeeping while she was in the hospital. They said she returned a few hours later with "a big smile and lots of hugs."

A Facebook post about the incident quickly gathered dozens of positive comments, but Gammon and Bell say it's all in a day's work.

"This is normal stuff that we do every day," said Bell. "We serve our community, and this was just one way we were able to go the extra mile."