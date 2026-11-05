Woman faces murder charge after man's body found alongside road in Wise County, officials say
A 36-year-old Fort Worth woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found on the side of a road near Rhome in southeast Wise County, authorities said.
The Wise County Sheriff's Office said Paula Blancas-Espinosa was arrested for the murder of 26-year-old Jorge Sosa-Vargas.
The sheriff's office said on the morning of Nov. 3, deputies and Texas Rangers responded to a report of a body found by a passerby on Hickory Street near Rhome. After authorities sought help from the public in identifying the body, the victim's name was released as Sosa-Vargas.
The sheriff's office said the investigation led to the suspect, Blancas-Espinosa, on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Investigators said the murder resulted from a domestic-related situation; however, no further details have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.