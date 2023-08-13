Watch CBS News
Man who stole vehicle from Dallas tow yard charged with murder

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after stealing a vehicle from a tow yard and hitting a man.

Police say it happened on Aug. 6 just after 10:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of S. Central Expwy.

The suspect, 21-year-old Osahom Mike-Irabor, entered the tow yard and stole a vehicle. While leaving the tow yard, he hit a man with the vehicle and continued to leave.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. On Aug. 12, he died from his injuries.

Dallas police ask that anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757 or by email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.  

First published on August 13, 2023 / 11:54 AM

