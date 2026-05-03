Man shot, killed near Uptown Dallas, police say

Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that unfolded near the Uptown area early Sunday morning.

The department said officers responded just before 3 a.m. to McKinney Avenue near Worthington Street. They said a man had been shot by someone who had left the area before officers arrived. The victim, who remains unidentified as of publication, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers on the scene told CBS News Texas an altercation appeared to have unfolded prior to the shooting.

As of publication, Dallas Police said an arrest has not been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.