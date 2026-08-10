Man shot, killed by juvenile after allegedly attacking woman in Dallas, police say

A man is dead after the Dallas Police Department said a juvenile shot him Sunday morning as he allegedly attacked a woman in the eastern part of the city.

Dallas Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:11 a.m. along the 3500 block of North Buckner Boulevard. The department said they arrived to find 33-year-old Adrian Ortiz with a gunshot wound. The department said Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where Ortiz died.

The department said Ortiz was shot after he allegedly began choking and punching a woman. Police said the parties involved all knew each other.

Dallas Police said a grand jury referral will be submitted in this case.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Knoebel by either calling 469-849-3755 or by emailing andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.