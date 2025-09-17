Watch CBS News
Man severely burned in Carrollton chemical accident

S.E. Jenkins
A man has been severely burned after a chemical accident in Carrollton on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to WMC Wire International at 1915 John Connally Drive, just off Belt Line Road near Marsh Lane, around 3:20 p.m.

A city spokesperson said the man was injured draining a tank of acid and had a problem with the pipe. His clothes were burned off by the caustic acid.

He was taken to the Parkland Hospital burn unit. His current condition is unknown.

The city said the leak that caused the burns has been contained.

The city said evacuations have not been ordered, and no one else was hurt.

