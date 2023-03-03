Watch CBS News
Man killed, left hanging from tree after touching live electrical wire

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

SOUTHLAKE (CBSNewsTEXAS) - A man was left deceased, hanging from a harness in a tree after coming into contact with a live electrical wire. 

Southlake firefighters found him on March 3 outside a home in the 900 block of West Dove Road. Witnesses said the 46-year-old victim was a landscape worker who was trimming trees on the property.

After determining he was deceased, firefighters removed the man from the tree.

Southlake police haven't publicly identified the man.

The investigation is ongoing. 

