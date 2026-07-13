Man hit by his own car during carjacking in Dallas; suspect arrested, police say

A man was hit by his own vehicle during a carjacking near Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas on Saturday, police say.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the hospital in the 1300 block of Finnell Street. Police say the reported robbery happened around 6:40 p.m.

The man told police he was talking outside his vehicle when a suspect got into his vehicle and drove off. The victim told police he tried to stop it by jumping in front of his vehicle; however, the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Miguel De La Osa Gonzalez, hit the victim and fled the location. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police spotted the stolen vehicle in the 9400 block of Larga Drive and initiated a traffic stop. Gonzalez was taken into custody and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.