Man found dead after shots-fired call at popular Arlington shopping district

A man has died after a shooting Friday evening near the popular Arlington Highlands commercial district, police said.

Officers were called to an area near Highland Boulevard and MLK Junior Drive around 8:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

"When they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had gone off the road and an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound lying unresponsive next to it," said Arlington Police public information officer Tim Ciesco. "The man has been pronounced deceased."

Police said no arrests have been made, and crime scene investigators are working to learn what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Texas for the latest updates.