WISE COUNTY – A man was found unresponsive in the Wise County Courthouse Friday morning.

According to the Decatur Police Department, 58-year-old Glenn Hejny was found on the second floor of the courthouse around 6:40 a.m.

DPD said Hejny fell off a ladder that he was working on in an area of the courthouse that is under construction and closed to the public.

The cause of death is still under investigation.