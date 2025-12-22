Man dies trying to rescue wife in Dallas house fire, officials say

A man in his 70s died trying to rescue his wife from a fire in their Dallas home on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Just before noon, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 1200 block of Whispering Trail, where a mailman had called 911 to report a house fire.

Firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home when they arrived, and the mailman told them that people were still inside.

Crews were able to put out the fire and rescued a woman in her 70s from a bedroom near the front of the house, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. Firefighters also pulled the woman's unresponsive husband from inside the house. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the fire began in the back of the home, and the husband went back inside to try to rescue his wife when he was overcome by smoke and died.

The cause of the fire will be listed as undetermined pending the final ruling from the ME's Office on the victim's cause of death, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.