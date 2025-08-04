Man falls to his death during Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in London

A man in his 40s has died after falling at an Oasis concert at London's Wembley stadium, police said Sunday.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who brought the iconic Britpop band back together for a blockbuster world tour this year, told the BBC they were "shocked and saddened" by the fan's death at the Saturday evening gig.

According to a spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police, officers and medics were called to the scene after 10 p.m. following "reports that a person had been injured" at the packed stadium.

"A man — aged in his 40s — was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson said, urging any witnesses to come forward.

"Our thoughts go out to his family," a spokesperson for Wembley said, while adding that "tonight's Oasis concert will go ahead as planned."

Police said the stadium was busy and they "believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage," the BBC reported.

Wembley Stadium said in a statement that medics, police and the London Ambulance service had attended to the injured man, the BBC reported.

"Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers," the stadium said.

Sunday's gig was Oasis' last London date of the band's 41-show reunion world tour after 16 years of estrangement between the famously volatile Gallaghers.

The tour has sold around 900,000 tickets, with the group heading to Edinburgh next before its international leg takes them to the United States, Japan, Australia and Brazil.

The band will next appear in Edinburgh for three gigs on Aug. 8, 9 and 12 and then take their tour to Ireland, Canada, the U.S. and Mexico before returning to Wembley on Sept. 27 and 28, according to the BBC.