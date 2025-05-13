65-year-old North Texas man dies following SWAT standoff in Grapevine, police say

A 65-year-old man died following a four-hour standoff in Grapevine, the police department said.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 4400 block of SH-360 Frontage Road after reports concerning a man with a gun.

Grapevine PD said the 911 caller "believed the man was in distress and wanted to harm himself."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man in a wooded area a few feet away from a business, with a handgun pointed at his chest.

Officers spoke with him, as negotiators with Grapevine PD responded to the scene, officials said. Officers also set up a perimeter to secure the scene.

The Northeast Tarrant County Area SWAT Team arrived and, along with negotiators, attempted to communicate with the man.

Grapevine PD said after four hours, the SWAT team deployed less lethal gas to get the man to drop his gun. However, the man shot himself in the chest, police said.

Medics treated him immediately, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Grapevine PD said it will continue to investigate the incident. The department said in a news release that it will stay in contact with the victim's family to offer support and will also offer support for the first responders in need.