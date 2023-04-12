Man dies after being detained by Fort Worth police

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man has died after he was detained by Fort Worth police.

It happened at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday at the 4200 block of South Freeway – La Gran Plaza. An unknown man had entered the location, acting erratically.

Security guards at the location attempted to detain him, causing a disturbance.

A security guard was assaulted while trying to detain the man. An off-duty Fort Worth police officer then came to assist the security guard.

South Division patrol officers were dispatched to the location to further assist in detaining the man.

While the man was in handcuffs, police say he was showing signs of medical distress. Police removed the handcuffs, fearing he was experiencing a medical emergency.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

This investigation is ongoing.