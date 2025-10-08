Alleged gunman in deadly DART shooting wore a "Jason-style" hockey mask, DART police say

The 27-year-old who was charged in connection to a deadly shooting on a DART train on Sunday was wearing a "Jason-style" hockey mask when he committed the crime, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at the DART Pearl/Arts District Station in Downtown Dallas. Harrington Andrew Hurdle was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder.

In the "Friday the 13th" film series, antagonist Jason Voorhees wears a face-hugging hockey goaltender mask that was typical in the 1960s. Security camera footage showed Hurdle take off a similar mask and get onto the DART train before shooting the victim, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said police saw the victim slumped over in the train, leaning against a window. When officers got closer, they noticed he had gunshot wounds.

DART police believe it was some kind of conflict between two people. No one else on the train was hurt.

DART said the investigation is ongoing and DART Police continue to maintain "a visible presence across the system to ensure a safe transit environment for everyone."