Man critically hurt after being pinned under train at Fort Worth Central Station, police say

A man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after being pinned beneath a train at Fort Worth Central Station, according to authorities.

Fort Worth police said officers were dispatched to 1001 Jones St. at 2:35 p.m. for a reported railroad crossing issue. When they arrived, they found that a man had been struck by a train and was trapped underneath.

Investigators believe the pedestrian may have been attempting to grab onto the train before he was hit. Fort Worth Fire Department officials said the man was found under a Trinity Railway Express train, though it is unclear how he ended up there.

Emergency crews rescued him, and MedStar transported him to a hospital in critical condition. His current status is unknown.

TRE service was temporarily suspended while firefighters worked at the scene but has since resumed.