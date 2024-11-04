Trinity Metro TEXRail increases midday service offerings

FORT WORTH – Riders who take advantage of Trinity Metro's TEXRail service now have more chances to use the service during peak hours.

TEXRail's schedule frequency has increased to 30 minutes during midday service rather than hourly. Transportation officials said the added service reflects a surge in ridership, particularly among passengers traveling in the middle the of the day.

"The enhanced schedule makes it easier and more convenient for Trinity Metro TEXRail riders to travel," said Vice President of Rail Reed Lanham. "Customers won't need to wonder when the next train is arriving because our new schedule will be consistent and easy to use."

The 27-mile commuter rail line currently runs between Fort Worth and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport's Terminal B.

Under the updated schedule, passenger service from the Fort Worth T&P Station to DFW Airport Terminal B Station will begin at 4:13 a.m., and the 30-minute frequency will continue through the 6:43 p.m. departure. The night trains will continue on an hourly service, with the last one leaving at 10:43 p.m.

Train service heading west from the airport will operate on a 30-minute frequency beginning at 5:10 a.m. and continuing through 7:40 p.m. Following that, service will be offered hourly for nighttime hours, with the last full-route train leaving DFW Airport Terminal B Station at 11:40 p.m. An additional train from the airport will be offered at 12:30 a.m. and travels to Mercantile Center Station.

"The traditional commuter model is not working anymore post-Covid," Lanham said during an October Trinity Metro Board of Directors Meeting. "People's travel patterns have changed, [and] their lives have changed," he added. "People are more interested in being able to get where they want to get and wherever they want to leave and get there, there's no longer that structured early morning peak to get you to work and the evening peak to get you home from work."

TEXRail marked a service milestone in September, with three million rides.

In a previous statement to CBS News Texas, Reed Lanham is Trinity Metro is beginning to see consistent growth in ridership patterns with a 20% increase in 2024 ridership over 2023, and the enhanced service will offer tangible benefits to the public who need accessible and reliable transportation options.

"The enhanced schedule makes it easier and more convenient for Trinity Metro TEXRail riders to travel," said Lanham. "Customers won't need to wonder when the next train is arriving because our new schedule will be consistent and easy to use."