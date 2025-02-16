Watch CBS News
Man arrested after threatening to "shoot up" Walmart southeast of Dallas, police say, charged with terroristic threat

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

GUN BARREL CITY — An armed 23-year-old man threatening to "shoot up" a Walmart southeast of Dallas was arrested Saturday night, police said.

Gun Barrel City police were called to the Walmart on W Main Street just after 6:30 p.m. for a man threatening to shoot up the store.

Gun Barrel City is located in Henderson County, southeast of Dallas.

John Thomas Martin
Henderson County Sheriff's Office

When officers arrived, they identified John Thomas Martin, of Kerrville, as the suspect.

Police said Martin was wearing a ballistic vest under his hoodie and carrying a Glock 10MM semi-automatic black handgun, 3 magazines, one extended magazine, totaling 63 rounds of 10mm and shooting ear plugs.

Martin has been charged with terroristic threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

