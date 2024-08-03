Man arrested after fleeing, striking SWAT vehicle in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — A man has been arrested after fleeing the scene and hitting a SWAT vehicle North Richland Hills Police say.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Harwood in response to a family disturbance call just after noon on Saturday. The suspect was reported to be actively assaulting the victim, police say.

Viewer, Craig Schwartz, shared video of the incident with CBS News Texas. Craig Schwartz

Upon arrival at the location of the initial call, officers say the suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle. Officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect continued to attempt to flee before striking a responding SWAT vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

North Richland Hills Police asked for North Richland Hills SWAT to assist due to the suspect's "display of aggression" and refusal to exit the vehicle.

The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released. No further details of the initial family disturbance call have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.