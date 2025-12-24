Man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife, barricading himself inside Grapevine home, police say

A 68-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his wife and barricading himself inside their Grapevine home early Christmas Eve morning.

According to the Grapevine Police Department, just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of Brewer Street.

A neighbor reportedly told dispatch that the victim arrived at his home "frantic and asking for help," claiming that her husband woke her up with a handgun to her forehead. The neighbor told police that the woman said her husband also threatened to kill her before repeatedly striking her with the gun.

Grapevine Police said the suspect, identified as James David Hilton, locked himself inside the home and refused to speak to officers when they arrived. That's when SWAT was called in, along with a negotiator.

James David Hilton, 68, is being held in the Grapevine Jail on a charge of aggravated assault. Grapevine Police Department

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Hilton, and SWAT was able to successfully contact him. Hilton then exited the home without further incident.

Hilton was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault, police said. He's currently being held in the Grapevine Jail.

Police said the victim was offered medical treatment at the time of the incident.