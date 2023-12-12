Man accused of killing 6 in central Texas faces new charges

TRAVIS COUNTY – The man accused in a deadly shooting rampage in central Texas is facing new charges.

Travis County jail records show that 34-year-old Shane James Jr. now faces 10 charges, including first degree felony charges for aggravated assault mass shooting, aggravated assault against a public servant and four capital murder charges.

James is accused of killing six people and injuring three, including two police officers, in Austin and San Antonio last week.

The shooting rampage began at James' parents home in Bexar County, where police say he killed them before heading to Austin.

In Austin, police say James shot an Austin ISD police officer then killed four others in south Austin before shooting another police officer. Both of those officers are recovering from their injuries.

James led police on a high-speed chase before being taken into custody.

Following his arrest, James tried to escape from jail, according to a sheriff's official.

Last Wednesday, James pushed past a corrections officer who was opening a door to his housing unit at the Travis County Jail in Austin, according to Kristen Dark, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office. He then ran into a hallway, Dark said in a statement to CBS News.

James resisted when corrections officers detained him, Dark said. He was ultimately restrained.

He is being held in the Travis County jail without bond.

There's no word yet on a motive for the crime spree.