Crime spree in Austin and San Antonio leaves 6 people dead, 3 injured

Man in custody after deadly crime spree in Austin and San Antonio

AUSTIN – A man is in police custody and has been charged with capital murder after a deadly crime spree in Austin and San Antonio that left at least six people dead and three people hurt, including two police officers.

Austin police say Tuesday morning, an Austin ISD police officer was shot outside a high school in northeast Austin.

A little over an hour later, a man and woman were killed in south Austin.

Then, a man on a bike was shot yesterday afternoon, but survived.

Tuesday night, a second police officer was shot when officers responded to a burglary call, where police later found two more people dead.

Police say the suspect led police on a high speed chase before being taken into custody.

Both of the police officers are expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the Bexar County Sheriff's Department says the man arrested in Austin has ties to two people found dead in San Antonio.

Right now, it's unclear exactly how they died, but police say they were killed in a violent manner before the crime spree started in Austin.

The man and woman who were killed are in their 50s and are said to be well-known in the community.

There's no word yet on a motive for the crime spree.