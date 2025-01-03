Man accidentally killed while clearing firearm at Fort Worth gun range identified

FORT WORTH – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who police say was killed Monday when a firearm he was attempting to clear malfunctioned and a round struck him in the head.

An ambulance in traffic. iStockphoto

Aubrey Khalil Hayes-Reed, 26, died before 9 p.m. at the Shoot Smart Gun Range in far North Fort Worth, the medical examiner's office said.

The cause and manner of death were not listed in the medical examiner's report.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses said Hayes-Reed had a firearm malfunction and was attempting to clear it when the firearm discharged, striking him in the forehead.

He was treated by medical personnel at the scene and died shortly after their arrival.

"It appears to be purely accidental," a police spokesman said.

Police have said no foul play is suspected in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

"The Shoot Smart team sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person who passed away at the Shoot Smart Alliance location," a statement from the gun range read. "The safety of our patrons and staff is paramount to Shoot Smart. Our team is fully working with law enforcement agencies to assist with the ongoing investigation."