Major crash, fire shut down I-20 in Grand Prairie during morning rush hour

The westbound lanes of I-20 are closed in Grand Prairie Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler was involved in a crash and caught fire.

TxDOT reported the crash between Carrier Parkway and the George Bush Turnpike at 5:20 a.m. There were no injuries, according to Grand Prairie police.

Video from the scene shows at least one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Drivers heading west through the area can expect delays of up to two hours according to TxDOT. Eastbound traffic in the area is stop-and-go, but it is moving.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.