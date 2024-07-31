Major crash causes delays, backup on SH 114 near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Major crash near DFW Airport causes delays

Major crash near DFW Airport causes delays

IRVING – A major crash is causing delays near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. Wednesday on westbound SH 114, between Esters Boulevard and Freeport Parkway.

Traffic is being forced off at Esters Boulevard. As of 6:30 a.m., there is about a 45 minute delay.

Irving police said they do not have an estimate on how long all lanes of traffic will be closed. They ask that drivers avoid the area on their Wednesday morning commute.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.