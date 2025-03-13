Watch CBS News
Major accident involving state troopers close portion of I-45 near Corsicana, TxDOT says

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

A portion of I-45 in Navarro County is shut down Thursday morning due to a major accident involving state troopers, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said all southbound lanes of I-45 are closed at North Business 45, north of Corsicana. Traffic will be rerouted onto Business 45. 

According to TxDOT maintenance crews at the scene, the highway will be closed until about 10 a.m. 

TxDOT said there were state troopers involved in the accident, but there were no fatalities or serious injuries reported. TxDOT did not say how many troopers or vehicles were involved in the accident.

As of 8:45 a.m., maps showed a 5-mile long backup on I-45.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

