Mailman adopts longtime dog on his North Texas route after owner dies

You often hear horror stories about dogs and mail carriers, but a Denton County mailman fell in love with a dog along his route—and came to the pup's rescue when he needed it most.

USPS mailman Ian Burke met an energetic puppy named Floyd on his route in Denton.

"I first met Floyd about three years ago," Burke said. "I was delivering mail, and the puppy came running up behind me and turned around."

A bond with a veteran's dog

CBS News Texas

Burke got to know the German shepherd and border collie mix and the dog's owner, a Vietnam War veteran.

"As a result of his service, he was wheelchair-bound," Burke said.

The spoiled pup had his own room in the veteran's two-bedroom apartment. Floyd served as both a service dog and a companion.

"He's got a full name. His full name is Pretty Boy Floyd after the 1930s bank robber," Burke said. "It's an interesting factoid."

Floyd, however, stole Burke's heart instead of robbing banks.

"He loves to hug me. This is kind of like his hug. He treats everybody like a friend, like you've known him forever," Burke said.

A call that changed everything

Burke began to panic when he got a concerning call over Memorial Day weekend.

"I heard a coworker talking about this dog at the shelter, and the description that he was giving matched Floyd. I said, 'Hey, are you talking about Floyd?' He said, 'Yeah,'" Burke said.

City of Denton Animal Shelter volunteer coordinator Jenny McGee said they immediately heard from Burke and Floyd's groomer.

"His hold was up on a Monday morning, and that particular person named Ian was here at the front door on that Monday morning," McGee said.

A new home, a new chapter

Floyd didn't have to stay at the shelter for long. The pup went home—and this time, it was with his longtime mail carrier.

"Based on the media that's out there in the world and some old, old, old wives' tales, mailmen and dogs don't always get along," McGee said. "It was great to not only see that Floyd found a wonderful home, but also that that old myth about mailmen and dogs isn't always true."

Floyd is now looking forward to many more years with Burke—and many more balls to chase.

A fur son and best friend

"I'm honored to take care of the dog of a former customer and give him a good home," Burke said. "I strive to give him just as good a home, if not better."

The man who watched Floyd grow up over three years now calls him a "fur son" and shows others along his route that sometimes, dogs really are a mailman's best friend.

Burke said he has all "good girls and good boys" on his mail route and loves interacting with the animals. He brings treats and feeds many of the community cats in Denton.