Mabank mourns loss of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard after a truck hit him while directing rodeo traffic

Over the weekend, the town of Mabank lost a pillar of the community. Fire Chief Charlie Woodard was struck and killed while directing traffic outside a community rodeo on Saturday night.

City of Mabank

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it was called to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on US Business 175 and County Road 4006 around 10:30 p.m. According to the report, while directing traffic near the rodeo grounds, Woodard stepped into the westbound lane of US Business 175 and was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Many in the community say they are at a loss for words, still wrapping their heads around the fact that someone they are used to seeing out and about is no longer here.

"He definitely was a man who served his community with a purpose and a passion," said community member Marina Boulware. "He was genuine, he had kindness, and he just didn't matter what kind of day you were having. Charlie was going to try and make you laugh."

Woodard served many roles: he was a former police officer, a baseball coach, a husband and a father. His wife is pregnant and due any day now with their third child.

"I'm praying," said Ailish Haney, a friend of Woodard. "I will constantly be praying anytime I think of his name or I think of the family or their babies. So it hit really close to home for me, too."

Texas DPS said the driver of the Chevy truck was not injured. The department is investigating the crash and details remain very limited.