Mabank Fire Chief killed while directing traffic at rodeo, officials say

Authorities are investigating after the Mabank Fire Chief was struck and killed while directing traffic at a community rodeo Saturday night, officials said.

According to the Texas Municipal Police Association, it happened in Mabank, about an hour southeast of Dallas. The association said the Mabank City Fire Chief, who also served as a police officer, was struck and killed while directing traffic at a community rodeo.

The association called it a "heartbreaking loss."

"TMPA joins the Mabank community, his family, loved ones, fellow officers, firefighters, and all who served beside him in mourning this heartbreaking loss.

Please keep his family and the entire Mabank public safety family in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

Rest easy, sir. Your service and sacrifice will not be forgotten."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Mabank Fire Department, Mabank PD and the family," the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said via social media.

CBS News Texas has reached out to multiple organizations for more information and will provide updates as they become available.