Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss at least a week with a wrist sprain

/ CBS/AP

DALLAS – Luka Doncic has a right wrist sprain that will sideline the Dallas Mavericks star on a three-game road trip starting Friday night in Denver.

The Mavericks said Thursday their five-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in a week. The defending Western Conference champions also visit Miami and Atlanta on the road trip. They also have a home game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. 

Doncic said he started feeling discomfort in his wrist in the first quarter of a 132-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. An MRI revealed the injury, the team said in a news release.

The five-time All-Star had missed the previous game against Oklahoma City with a right knee contusion. That was the first game Doncic missed this season.

Doncic is tied for eighth in the NBA in scoring at 28.1 points per game as part of a star-studded backcourt that includes Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. Irving is averaging 24.3 points per game.

