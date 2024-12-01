Luka Doncic available against Trail Blazers, Kyrie Irving sidelined

Watch CBS News
DALLAS — Kyrie Irving was sidelined with shoulder soreness for the Dallas Mavericks' game Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but Luka Doncic was available after missing five games with a wrist injury.

Irving scored 30 points, including a season-high six 3-pointers, on Saturday night in the Mavericks' 106-94 victory at the Utah Jazz. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 24.8 points a game.

Doncic, last season's NBA scoring leader, is averaging a team-leading 28.1 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Klay Thompson, who is day-to-day with a left foot injury, was also unavailable for the Mavericks. Center Dereck Lively II was sidelined because of a hyperextended right knee, and Naji Marshall was ill.

Dallas had won seven of its last eight going into the game against Portland.

