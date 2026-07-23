Community rallies behind deported TCU student, calls for his return from El Salvador

A TCU student who was arrested in Arlington last month has been deported to El Salvador, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prompting classmates, fraternity brothers, and other community members to call for his return.

ICE Dallas said it took Luis Andrade into custody on July 10 after his arrest by the Arlington Police Department on charges of public lewdness and resisting arrest. The agency said Andrade was living in the United States without legal authorization.

According to ICE, Andrade had been in the United States since 2009, and an immigration judge ordered his removal in 2010.

"The fact remains that Andrade was present in the country illegally, never took steps to obtain legal status, including failing to apply for DACA, and was arrested for committing criminal offenses," ICE said in a statement.

How Luis Andrade was arrested

Luis Andrade GoFundMe

The Arlington Police Department said an officer patrolling Meadowbrook Park, as it was preparing to close, used a spotlight to check whether anyone was inside a parked vehicle.

"When he did this, he could see a young man inside," the department wrote in an email. "The officer activated his overhead lights to detain this individual. The young man got into the driver's seat, started the vehicle, and drove away."

Police said the officer did not pursue the vehicle but broadcast its description.

On June 28, the officer located the vehicle parked outside a home on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Andrade, who they said admitted driving away from the officer.

"While in custody, an immigration hold was placed on Mr. Andrade by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," the department said.

Fraternity launches campaign for Andrade's return

The brothers of Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity Inc. are urging the community to support Andrade and advocate for his return.

In an Instagram post, the fraternity described Andrade as "a cherished member of our Brotherhood and a hardworking student at Texas Christian University, where he is pursuing a double major in Accounting and Business Information Systems and has earned multiple scholarships in recognition of his achievements."

The fraternity encouraged supporters to contact local, state, and federal elected officials to request assistance.

"Luis poses no public safety or flight risk. He has strong ties to his community and a wide network of classmates, friends, and fraternity Brothers ready to support him," the post said.

The fraternity has also asked community members to donate to a GoFundMe campaign to help Andrade's family pay legal expenses.

Organizers of the fundraiser described Andrade as a selfless person whose absence has left a "deep void."

"He is known for mentoring and encouraging others to pursue their goals, always putting others first without asking for recognition in return, especially in promoting higher education among Latino youth," the organizers wrote.

Community members praise Andrade

Andrade graduated as valedictorian of Sam Houston High School in 2024.

Jaime Vasquez, his former cross-country coach, described him as "someone who embodies the very essence of academic excellence, dedication, and perseverance."

"Beyond the classroom, he has demonstrated a profound commitment to making a difference in our community," Vasquez said.

In his valedictorian speech, Andrade reflected on his journey from El Salvador through Guatemala and Mexico before arriving in the United States.

"Like the United States preached Manifest Destiny, us immigrants, we also march like Columbia triumphs her way westward in pursuit of this dream called the American Dream," he said.

A TCU spokesperson declined to comment, citing federal student privacy laws.

CBS spoke with Andrade over the phone, and he has been advised not to speak to the media at this time. The fraternity brothers have also declined to comment at this time because of family and legal reasons.