Signed Taylor Swift guitar found in Dallas radio station's closet to be auctioned off to support Cook Children's Medical Center

Dallas radio station New Country 96.3 decided to speak now: a recent prize closet cleanout turned up a rare acoustic guitar that it wants to auction off. But this isn't just any guitar; it's a signed instrument that includes an early-career autograph from superstar Taylor Swift.

Jessica MacKenzie-Williams, New Country's promotions director, said she originally had different plans for the instrument before taking a closer look.

"I was about to re-use the guitar for an upcoming event because the signatures were faded, and the guitar was dusty," she said in a statement. "But then after closer examination I recognized one of the signatures… Taylor's. I couldn't believe it!"

Mark "Hawkeye" Louis and Michelle Rodriguez, the hosts of the station's "Hawkeye in the Morning" show, got their eyes on the guitar and decided to act with fearless intent. They first worked to verify all of the signatures on the guitar, which included Swift's signature that reads "Taylor Class of 2008!" Other signatures on the instrument were verified to belong to Dierks Bentley, Martina McBride, the Eli Young Band, Buddy Jewel, and more.

A promotional photo of the Lost Taylor Swift Guitar being auctioned off by New Country 96.3 in Dallas, Texas. Cumulus Media

The auction is open now

The guitar, now dubbed "The Lost Taylor Swift Guitar", has been sitting in storage for nearly two decades. Now, New Country 96.3 is auctioning it off to raise money for Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, with the goal of supporting the hospital's mission to provide top-notch pediatric care regardless of a family's ability to pay.

"This guitar has already had an incredible journey," Hawkeye said. "Now it gets to make a difference for kids who need it most."

The online auction opened up on Monday and runs through Friday, April 17, ending at 9 a.m. Central time. Fans can visit this page on New Country 96.3's website to place their bids.