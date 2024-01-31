Long Bridge closed due to a fatality involving two vehicles, school bus

LUCAS-The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirms the death of one person in an afternoon accident shutting down the Long Bridge.

Investigators said emergency responders got the call around 3:45 pm for a major accident at FM 3286 in Lucas.

Deputies said the fatal crash involved three vehicles: two cars and a Princeton ISD school board.

Investigators said one person from one of the vehicles was killed. A second person from the second car got injured. The level of injury has not been released by law enforcement.

Law enforcement has closed the bridge to manage the emergency scene.

Deputies said no students were hurt. The Texas DPS will lead the investigation.

There was no timetable given for the bridge reopening.