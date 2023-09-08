Lone Star Elementary students honor 9/11 first responders in annual Patriot Parade

KELLER (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A North Texas school honored Fort Worth first responders and all those who sacrificed their life 22 years ago on September 11, 2001.

Lone Star Elementary School in Keller ISD held its annual Patriot Parade Friday morning.

The Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Fire Department put on a big show for the students, making a grand entrance with their patrol vehicles, ladder trucks, sirens and smiles.

The finale moment included a helicopter soaring over the school as students, parents and teachers were decked out in red, white and blue waving flags.

"My favorite part of today was seeing all the first responders, the parade and helicopter—I think the helicopter was my favorite part," said student William Louth.

Lone Star Elementary students hosted the event and used pictures to demonstrate a timeline of what happened September 11, 2001. The presentation was followed by the choir singing "My Country, 'Tis of Thee."

Representative Nate Schatzline and Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf were among community leaders in attendance, sharing the importance of unity every day in the classroom and throughout life.

If you ask any adult, most remember exactly where they were and who they were with on September 11, 2001. It was a very real and emotional day. But for students born post-9/11 it is history that needs to be taught and remembered like any other historical event.

"I've known about 9/11 since a few years ago. It's never really meant a lot to me until today," Louth said.

Parents shared with CBS11 their appreciation for the school taking time to put on a ceremony. They said it help their children understand what happened on 9/11 and how it changed our country.

"The questions that come out of our conversations really bring out the unity, the positive things that happened after all those events," said Elaine Gage, who is a parent of two students. "It's been a really great thing. Even for my six-year-old, the stuff he absorbs from all of these events have been really great."

Students will continue to show their patriotism on Patriot Day, Monday, September 11, and are asked to wear red, white and blue.