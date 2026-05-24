Fire at North Richland Hills senior living facility displaces residents during storms

Several people have been displaced after a fire at a senior living facility in North Richland Hills as storms rolled through North Texas on Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., the North Richland Hills Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the 8000 block of Davis Blvd.

Officials said 24 units in one building had to be cleared and no injuries have been reported.

Those displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Officials said there were multiple fires within a 5-mile radius and it is possible lightning contributed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.