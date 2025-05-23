Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen arrested in Lewisville hit-and-run that injured child, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a child injured earlier this month on College Parkway in Lewisville, police said.

lewisvilleteen.png
Cameron Reynoso Lewisville Police Deparatment

Cameron Reynoso, 18, voluntarily surrendered on Friday after his attorney informed authorities two days earlier of his intent to turn himself in, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

Police responded around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, to the 1200 block of College Parkway after witnesses reported a loud noise and found the injured child in an alley. The child was taken to a nearby medical center and is now recovering, police said.

Reynoso has been charged with collision causing serious bodily injury and was taken into custody at the Lewisville City Jail following his arrest.

Authorities continue gathering evidence and urge anyone with additional information to contact Officer Luis Lopez at (214) 406-2832 or via email at llopez@cityoflewisville.com.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.