Teen arrested in Lewisville hit-and-run that injured child, police say

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a child injured earlier this month on College Parkway in Lewisville, police said.

Cameron Reynoso Lewisville Police Deparatment

Cameron Reynoso, 18, voluntarily surrendered on Friday after his attorney informed authorities two days earlier of his intent to turn himself in, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

Police responded around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, to the 1200 block of College Parkway after witnesses reported a loud noise and found the injured child in an alley. The child was taken to a nearby medical center and is now recovering, police said.

Reynoso has been charged with collision causing serious bodily injury and was taken into custody at the Lewisville City Jail following his arrest.

Authorities continue gathering evidence and urge anyone with additional information to contact Officer Luis Lopez at (214) 406-2832 or via email at llopez@cityoflewisville.com.